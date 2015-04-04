Fire Destroys Shed, Spares Building in Old Town Goleta

A fire burned down a shed in Old Town Goleta early Saturday, but an adjacent building was spared serious damage, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 2:50 a.m. in the 100 block of Magnolia Avenue, north of Hollister Avenue, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Four engines and a truck responded, and firefighters found the shed engulfed in flames upon arrival, he said.

The nearby building, a mixed-use structure with both commercial and residential components, had some exterior charring and some minor interior smoke damage, Zaniboni said.

No injuries were reported, and no residents were displaced, he added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

