Fire Destroys Small Barn in Santa Ynez Valley

No injuries were reported in blaze on Ballard Canyon Road

No one was injured early Thursday when fire destroyed a small barn in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 3:45 a.m. to the blaze in the 1600 block of Ballard Canyon Road, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

The first units on scene found the 30-by-50-foot structure engulfed in flames, Sadecki said.

It took three engine crews about 45 minutes to completely knock down the flames, Sadecki said.

Both the barn and a motorhome that was inside declared were a total loss.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

