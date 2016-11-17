Friday, June 29 , 2018, 7:02 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Fire Destroys Trailer, Damages Garage in Santa Maria

Responding crews able to stop spread before flames reach nearby homes

Santa Maria firefighters responded to blaze that destroyed a camping trailer and also damaged a detached garage near the intersection of West Alvin and North Oakley avenues Thursday afternoon. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 8:48 p.m. | November 17, 2016 | 3:23 p.m.

A fire destroyed a trailer and damaged a shed, but crews stopped flames from spreading to nearby residences in Santa Maria on Thursday afternoon.

Santa Maria firefighters were dispatched to West Alvin Avenue, near North Oakley Avenue, at 12:40 p.m. and brought the blazed under control 10 minutes later, Battalion Chief Thomas Crakes said. 

The fire burned the trailer and a pile of items nearby, in addition to the shed fencing, backyards and trees.

As a precaution, Santa Maria police began evacuating nearby residences.  

“Once we got water on it, knock-down was really quick,” Crakes said. 

Upon firefighters’ arrival, the trailer burned almost all the way through and flames began to spread to the nearby shed, Crakes said. The big cloud of black smoke likely came from the trailer’s insulation and items inside, he added.

“The garage that caught fire was detached from the house. That’s a good safety thing, but still you hate to see anybody’s personal property burn,” Crakes said. 

Firefighters later called the structure a shed, instead of a garage.

The shed, which had personal property inside plus motorcycles, was damaged.

A charred pile smolders from the site of a trailer fire that spread to a nearby garage Thursday in Santa Maria.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The camping trailer, which was being prepared for a future trip, was destroyed along with nearby fencing.

Flames began moving into the the neighbor’s backyard, but were controlled before any residences were damaged.

“It was actually a major save, because it did get into the trees,” Crakes said. 

An investigator was at the scene trying to determine how the fire started. While the cause was not released, Crakes said later Thursday it appeared to be accidental.

At the same time crews were battling the structure fire, the department also received several medical calls for service.

“Santa Maria’s busy,” Crakes said, before an alert tone came across his radio, signaling two more medical calls.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

