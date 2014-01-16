Fire Destroys Vehicle on Highway 1 Near Gaviota

Flames spread to nearby vegetation, but were quickly quelled by Santa Barbara County firefighters

A fire near Gaviota destroyed a vehicle and cause a small fire in the nearby vegetation Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze broke out shortly after 4 p.m. on Highway 1, a mile west of Highway 101, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

The vehicle, a four-door sedan, was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived, and the flames had spread to the adjacent vegetation, Sadecki said.

The fire was quickly knocked down, and no injuries were reported, Sadecki said.

All lanes of the highway were quickly reopened after the incident.

