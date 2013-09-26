Fire Doused at Vacant Santa Barbara Building

Cardboard and paper set aflame in area where homeless people often congregate

Santa Barbara firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a structure fire at a vacant downtown building.

Multiple engines were dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street, where firefighters found cardboard and paper burning in front of a building, according to Amber Anderson, a city fire inspector.

The flames came close to burning a planter in front of the building at 1025 Santa Barbara St., which is owned by the state, but caused no damage.

Anderson said the blaze was started by some sort of open flame, but an exact cause had not been determined.

The area is frequented by homeless people, Anderson said, and was littered with cigarette butts.

The section of Santa Barbara Street where the fire occurred was closed for about 30 minutes.

No further details were immediately available.

