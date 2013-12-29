Fire Forces Evacuation of Far Western Tavern in Orcutt

The Far Western Tavern in Orcutt was evacuated Sunday night after a fire broke out in the restaurant's kitchen, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly after 7 p.m. at the restaurant at 300 E. Clark Ave., fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

The flames were confined to the stove hood and flue system in the kitchen, Sadecki said, and did not appear to have spread to other areas.

Patrons and employees were safely evacuated from the building, and there were no injuries, he said.

County firefighters were assisted by a Santa Maria Fire Department crew, Sadecki said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

