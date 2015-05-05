Fire Crews Respond to Gas Line Break at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

The museum and nearby buildings are evacuated after a ruptured PVC gas line is found

A gas line break was reported at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History on Tuesday afternoon, two weeks after another break caused by construction crews working in the parking lot area.

At about 3 p.m., Santa Barbara City Fire crews and the Southern California Gas Co. responded to the 2500 block of Puesta Del Sol, according to Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

Two engines and a truck responded to the scene, where crews discovered a ruptured PVC gas line, about an inch-and-a-half in diameter, he said.

The museum and nearby buildings were evacuated and firefighters checked on the gas levels to see they were dangerous. Mercado said they did not find high levels of gas in the atmosphere, but requested that the gas company come to the scene.

He said the gas company arrived about 10 minutes later and will be assessing the leak.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .