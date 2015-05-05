Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 1:57 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Fire Crews Respond to Gas Line Break at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

The museum and nearby buildings are evacuated after a ruptured PVC gas line is found

Fire crews respond to a reported gas line break Tuesday afternoon at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.
Fire crews respond to a reported gas line break Tuesday afternoon at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.  (Robert Mercado photo / Santa Barbara City Fire Department)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | May 5, 2015 | 3:15 p.m.

A gas line break was reported at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History on Tuesday afternoon, two weeks after another break caused by construction crews working in the parking lot area.

At about 3 p.m., Santa Barbara City Fire crews and the Southern California Gas Co. responded to the 2500 block of Puesta Del Sol, according to Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

Two engines and a truck responded to the scene, where crews discovered a ruptured PVC gas line, about an inch-and-a-half in diameter, he said.

The museum and nearby buildings were evacuated and firefighters checked on the gas levels to see they were dangerous. Mercado said they did not find high levels of gas in the atmosphere, but requested that the gas company come to the scene.

He said the gas company arrived about 10 minutes later and will be assessing the leak.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper

