Fire in Underground Vault Causes Power Outage in Downtown Santa Barbara

A fire in an underground vault knocked out power Wednesday afternoon to 863 customers in downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Southern California Edison Co.

The incident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. in a vault at Cota and Santa Barbara streets, according to Battalion Chief Robert Mercado of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Crews on scene reported no arcing or obvious fire, Mercado said, and were awaiting the arrival of Edison crews.

“We’re just making sure the area is safe until Edison can confirm the power is off,” Mercado told Noozhawk.

City firefighters did conduct an elevator rescue at the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office on Santa Barbara Street, which likely was related to the power outage, Mercado said.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley had to be assisted from the stalled elevator.

No injuries were reported due to the outage.

Edison was estimating that most customers would have power back by 8 p.m.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.