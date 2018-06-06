Fire Inside Wall Damages Apartment Unit in Carpinteria

A fire damaged an apartment in Carpinteria on Wednesday, but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to adjacent units, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

Crews were dispatched at about 11:20 a.m. to the two-story apartment complex on the 1000 block of Palmetto Way, said Grace Donnelly, a department spokeswoman.

“Upon arrival, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire personnel found a two-story apartment complex with smoke showing,” Donnelly said. “Upon entry, firefighters found smoke on the bottom floor and active fire inside of the wall.”

The flames originated inside the wall on the first floor and traveled to the second floor, Donnelly said.

Firefighters opened up the walls and doused the flames, preventing from from reaching the attic where they could have traveled to connecting apartment units, Donnelly said.

The blaze was knocked down at 12:04 p.m.

Carpinteria-Summerland crews were assisted by personnel from the Montecito, Ventura County and Santa Barbara city and county fire departments, along with the county Sheriff’s Department and AMR ambulances.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

