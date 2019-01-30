Fire Damage Leaves Residence Uninhabitable in Carpinteria

Blaze broke out at single-story home on the 600 block of Ash Avenue

Firefighters responded Wednesday to a structure fire in Carpinteria that left a residence uninhabitable, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 11 a.m. to the single-story home on the 600 block of Ash Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke pouring out of an attic vent, and opened up a wall where they believe the fire was burning, Fire Chief Greg Fish told Noozhawk.

They determined that the flames had spread into the attic, at which point they began an aggressive attack on the fire, including opening up the roof, Fish said.

No one was at home at the time of the blaze, Fish said, but due to damage caused by the fire and firefighting efforts, the residence was deemed uninhabitable, he said.

Crews remained on scene for extensive overhaul to ensure the fire would not rekindle.

No injuries were reported.

An investigator was called in to search for the cause and origin of the fire, Fish said.

Firefighters from the city of Santa Barbara also were dispatched to the fire.

