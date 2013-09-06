Fire at Lompoc Probation Office Deemed ‘Suspicious’

The Lompoc Fire Department responded late Thursday night to a "suspicious" fire that broke out at a Santa Barbara County Probation Department office, and has turned the investigation over to county officials.

Fire Chief Kurt Latipow told Noozhawk that dispatch was alerted the fire sprinklers had been triggered shortly after 11 p.m. at the office at 415 East Cypress St.

The building is owned by the county and houses probation offices, and was unoccupied at that time of night, he said.

In less than a minute, crews arrived on scene, and two Lompoc engines, a battalion chief and one Santa Barbara County Fire engine responded to the fire.

"Upon arrival, the first engine found a fire in an office, which had not spread because the fire sprinkler system had kept it in check," he said.

Crews began salvage and overhaul because "they had a fair amount of water in the building," he said.

Though Latipow did confirm the fire was "suspicious," he could not give any more details about the cause of the fire.

Because the building is owned by the county, the investigation has been turned over to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Probation Department.

