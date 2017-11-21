Fire Near Goleta Sparked by Resident Using Gasoline to Start Barbecue

Firefighters quickly douse backyard blaze on 5100 block of Dawn Lane; no injuries reported

Firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to a fire behind a home near Goleta that apparently was sparked by a resident starting a barbecue.

Crews were dispatched at about 4:45 p.m. to the home on the 5100 block of Dawn Lane, off Walnut Lane south of Hollister Avenue, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The resident was using gasoline to started the barbecue when the fire flared up, with flames spreading to surrounding vegetation, a nearby outdoor shed and a fence, Zaniboni said.

A fire structure-fire response was sent to the incident, Zaniboni said, and crews were able to quickly douse the flames.

No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported.

A fire investigator was on scene to confirm the cause of the blaze.

