Crews Contain Vegetation Fire Near Los Olivos at 1/4-Acre

A vegetation fire charred a 1/4-acre in Los Olivos before being contained Wednesday afternoon.

Crews from Santa Barbara County and Los Padres National Forest fire departments responded to the blaze in the 2600 block of North Refugio Road, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni added.

The fire burned in light brush and grass, with crews on the ground attacking the flames to quickly contain the blaze by 5:45 p.m., Zaniboni said.

A county Air Support Unit helicopter was requested but ultimately was not needed.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged by the fire, Zaniboni added.

