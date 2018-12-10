Man Seriously Injured in Explosion at Lompoc Residence

Blast send one person to hospital and causes significant damage to the building, Lompoc Fire Department says

One person was seriously injured in an explosion at a residence in Lompoc on Monday afternoon.

At 12:43 p.m., personnel from the Lompoc Fire and Police departments responded to the 1000 block of East Pine Avenue, fire Battalion Chief Brian Federmann said.

Firefighters found significant damage to the home, as well as one resident who had extensive burns to his upper body, Federmann said.

That person was flown by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment. His name and details on his condition were not available.

Firefighters found a small active fire within the residence and were able to quickly extinguish it, Federmann said.

"Extensive damage was found to the structure, as well as a rear wall that had separated from the foundation," he added.

Four people were displaced from the home.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

“They’re still trying to figure out exactly what caused it,” Federmann said.

