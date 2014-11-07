Police Respond to Fatal Medical Emergency in Santa Barbara

No foul play suspected in man's death on the 400 block of Victoria Street

Santa Barbara police and firefighters responded to a medical call on East Victoria Street Friday afternoon and found a man unresponsive in the street.

“Fire and medics worked to revive the man for quite a while,” Sgt. Brian Jensen said.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at 2:27 p.m. Friday and traffic was shut down on Victoria Street between Olive and Garden streets.

There appears to be nothing suspicious about the death, police said.

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.

Noozhawk staff reporter Lara Cooper reported from the scene.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.