Fire Possibly Sparked by Fireplace Damages Santa Barbara Home

Firefighters quickly douse burning couch in residence on 700 block of Moreno Road

A fire possibly caused by sparks or embers from a fireplace damaged a home on the Riviera in Santa Barbara on Monday night.

The blaze on the 700 block of Moreno Road was reported at 6 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The first crews on scene found smoke coming from the home, and were told by a resident that there was a couch on fire inside, fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado told Noozhawk.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames and contain the fire the a single room in the home, Mercado said.

The fire, which is believed to be accidental, remained under investigation.

The resident told investigators that he had started a fire in the fireplace, then left the room to do some cooking. A short time later, he found the couch on fire and attempted to douse the flames, Mercado said.

Damage was estimated at $10,000 to $15,000, including the couch, wooden flooring, a melted skylight and other heat and smoke damage.

The resident sustained a minor burn injury, but declined medical treatment, Mercado said.

No other injuries were reported.

