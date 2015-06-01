Fire Prevention Project Available for Homeowners on Ladera, Hidden Valley Lanes in Carp-Summerland

June 1-4, the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, in continuing partnership with residents living in wildfire-prone areas, will offer Ladera Lane and Hidden Valley Lane homeowners an opportunity to participate in a hazardous fuel reduction.

These homeowners will have an opportunity to clean up and reduce the volume of flammable vegetation on and around their properties.

The objective is to create defensible space around these homes. Once the vegetation is cleared, the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District, in conjunction with two nonprofit organizations — the California Conservation Corps and The C.R.E.W. — will chip it.

The California Conservation Corps is a state agency that puts together young people ages 18 to 25 and the environment to the benefit of both.

The C.R.E.W. has employed and trained more than 1,500 male and female youths ages 14 to 17 from our area as well as surrounding communities. Approximately 40 percent of C.R.E.W. participants are disadvantaged.

MarBorg Industries has once again generously donated “roll-off” dumpsters to be placed at 2885 Hidden Valley Lane and at 1030 Ladera Lane for the gathering of vegetation.

— Grace Donnelly is a public information officer for the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.