Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 9:14 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Trash Container Fire Forces Evacuation of Goleta Home Depot

No injuries reported in blaze but smoke drifts into store at Camino Real Marketplace

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 25, 2014 | 6:29 p.m.

Flames burn inside a trash compactor/container behind The Home Depot in Goleta on Saturday afternoon. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

The Home Depot in Goleta was evacuated briefly Saturday afternoon after a fire broke out in a large steel container behind the store, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. to the store at 6975 Marketplace Drive in Camino Real Marketplace, Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said.

He said crews from nearby Station 11 could see smoke billowing up behind the building.

The fire broke out inside a large roll-off trash compactor/container that was near one of the store’s rollup metal doors, Eliason said.

Home Depot employees were able to use a forklift to push the container away from the building before firefighters arrived, he said.

No flames reached the building, but some smoke did get inside, and the structure was evacuated for a time as a precaution, Eliason said.

No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator and arson K-9 were called in, but Eliason said they were not able to determine the cause of the blaze.

Two engines, a ladder truck, a rescue ambulance and battalion chief responded to the fire.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 