Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:27 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Three Escape Without Injury From Burning Goleta Home

Blaze broke out in a storage shed attached to a residence on Momouth Avenue

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 8:56 p.m. | June 18, 2013 | 7:46 p.m.

[Scroll to the bottom to see a video of the fire.]

Three people were able to safely flee from a Goleta home that was partially engulfed in flames Tuesday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At about 6:15 p.m., dispatchers received multiple calls of a possible explosion and fire at the residence on the 6200 block of Momouth Avenue, said fire Capt. Jamie Stewart.

When crews arrived on scene, “it was burning pretty hot,” Stewart said.

Video footage captured by Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department, who happened to be driving by, showed major flames on the side portion of the house.

Harwood arrived on the scene shortly after the fire broke out, and before fire crews arrived.

Rick Savage, who has lived in the single-story home for 15 years, said his wife and two children were inside when flames broke out, but were able to exit without injury, along with their two Labrador retrievers.

Firefighters use a chainsaw to cut ventilation holes in the roof of a home that burned Tuesday on Momouth Avenue in Goleta. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
Firefighters use a chainsaw to cut ventilation holes in the roof of a home that burned Tuesday on Momouth Avenue in Goleta. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

Flames broke out in a storage shed that was along the west side of the home, but quickly spread to an adjacent bedroom and into the attic and roof area, Stewart said.

The bedroom sustained major damage, and there was smoke and heat damage throughout the house, Stewart said.

Savage, who was not home when the fire broke out, stood in his next-door neighbor’s yard watching firefighters overhaul and mop up the blaze.

He said the shed was filled with a variety of things, most of which he had intended to get rid of.

Investigators were on scene Tuesday night interviewing witnesses and trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper contributed to this report.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

GoletaHouseFire from Noozhawk on Vimeo.

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 