Three Escape Without Injury From Burning Goleta Home

[Scroll to the bottom to see a video of the fire.]

Three people were able to safely flee from a Goleta home that was partially engulfed in flames Tuesday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At about 6:15 p.m., dispatchers received multiple calls of a possible explosion and fire at the residence on the 6200 block of Momouth Avenue, said fire Capt. Jamie Stewart.

When crews arrived on scene, “it was burning pretty hot,” Stewart said.

Video footage captured by Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department, who happened to be driving by, showed major flames on the side portion of the house.

Harwood arrived on the scene shortly after the fire broke out, and before fire crews arrived.

Rick Savage, who has lived in the single-story home for 15 years, said his wife and two children were inside when flames broke out, but were able to exit without injury, along with their two Labrador retrievers.

Flames broke out in a storage shed that was along the west side of the home, but quickly spread to an adjacent bedroom and into the attic and roof area, Stewart said.

The bedroom sustained major damage, and there was smoke and heat damage throughout the house, Stewart said.

Savage, who was not home when the fire broke out, stood in his next-door neighbor’s yard watching firefighters overhaul and mop up the blaze.

He said the shed was filled with a variety of things, most of which he had intended to get rid of.

Investigators were on scene Tuesday night interviewing witnesses and trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper contributed to this report.

