Electrical Fire Reported at Friendship Manor Retirement Community in Isla Vista

Firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to a fire at the Friendship Manor retirement community in Isla Vista.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 12:30 p.m. to the facility on the 6600 block of El Colegio Road.

Residents of the facility were briefly evacuated to an adjacent field, according to emergency radio traffic.

Firefighters traced the problem to an overloaded electrical panel outside the structure, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and were able to quickly contain the blaze.

No injuries were reported and there was no structural damage, Zaniboni said.

El Colegio Road was shut down briefly between Camino Pescadro and Camino del Sur.

