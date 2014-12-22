Laundromat Fire Near Goleta Contained to Dryer

Adjacent businesses not affected by blaze at Turnpike Center

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Monday to a fire at a laundromat at the Turnpike Shopping Center near Goleta, and were able to contain the blaze to a clothes dryer.

Crews were dispatched shortly after 10 a.m. to a report of a dryer fire that was spreading to the building.

The first units on scene at the Turnpike Coin Laundry, 157 S. Turnpike Road, reported light smoke coming from the structure, and described the incident as an "appliance fire."

Fire Capt. David Sadecki said the fire was limited to the dryer, and flames did not extend to other parts of the building.

Crews were able to quickly douse the fire, he said, and ventilated smoke from the building.

Adjacent businesses — which include a dry cleaners, a barber shop, a hair salon and a pizza restaurant — were not affected, Sadecki said.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

