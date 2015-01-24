Fire Reported at Ralphs Supermarket in Downtown Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara firefighters responded early Saturday to fire at a downtown supermarket.

The blaze was reported at about 6:30 a.m. at the Ralphs at 100 W. Cabrillo St., Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.

On arrival, he said, fire crews found black smoke showing from the delivery area behind the market on De la Vina Street.

“It appeared to be Christmas trees that had been discarded and accumulated and caught on fire,”​ Mercado said, adding that store employees were attempting to put out the flames.

Firefighters quickly douse the blaze, which did not get inside the building, he said.

No injuries were reported.

A nearby trailer used to store merchandise was scorched by the heat and flames, Mercado said, estimating damage at $10,000.

An investigator was called to the scene, but the cause has not been determined.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.