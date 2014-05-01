Crews Contain Vegetation Fire in Western Goleta

Santa Barbara County Fire crews responded Thursday afternoon to a vegetation fire in western Goleta, which they knocked down about a half-hour after the blaze was reported.

The fire was discovered on the southwest corner of Glen Annie and Cathedral Oaks Roads around 3:15 p.m., and four engines and a water tender responded to the scene. A helicopter also was dispatched but was turned back.

Crews reported that the fire had broken out on the west bank of the Glen Annie Creek bed near the Dos Pueblos High School softball field, close to what looked to be a homeless camp.

"It's an area frequented by transients, and there was some evidence to assume that's the area where the fire began," said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for county fire.

The fire was reported fully contained at 3:44 p.m.

Eliason said people should use caution driving through the area as engines clear the scene.

