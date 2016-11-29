Fire Restrictions Lowered on Los Padres National Forest

Rainfall amounts across Los Padres National Forest have provided sufficient moisture levels to reduce fire restrictions on the forest from Level IV to Level II effective immediately.

Under Level II fire restrictions, campfires and charcoal barbeques will be allowed in all developed campgrounds, also known as Designated Campfire Use Sites, within Los Padres.

Dispersed fires of any kind outside of Designated Campfire Use Sites are prohibited under Level II fire restrictions.

A list of Designated Campfire Use Sites is available online (http://www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf) and at all Los Padres offices.

Under Level II fire restrictions, a California Campfire Permit is required to use portable lanterns or stoves using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel outside of developed campgrounds.

California Campfire Permits are available at any Forest Service or Cal Fire office, and can be downloaded for free from the Los Padres National Forest website.

Prohibitions on recreational target shooting in Los Padres are also lifted under Level II fire restrictions.

Smoking is permitted only in cleared areas with a three-foot radius, and no permit burning is allowed.

The following fire restrictions will remain in effect:

» Spark arresters are required on all off-highway vehicles, chainsaws, and other internal combustion engines and equipment;

» A permit is required for all welding, grinding, cutting, or use of explosives within the forest;

» Tracer ammunition is prohibited at all times;

» Fireworks are prohibited in Los Padres National Forest at all times and in all places.

Visitors are encouraged to call the local Ranger Station for more information on conditions and restrictions.

» Santa Barbara Ranger District – (805) 967-3481

» Ojai Ranger District – (805) 646-4348

» Mt. Pinos Ranger District – (661) 245-3731

» Santa Lucia Ranger District – (805) 925-9538

» Monterey Ranger District – (831) 385-5434

Andrew Madsen is a public information officer for Los Padres National Forest.