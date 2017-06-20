Fire Restrictions Take Effect on Los Padres National Forest

In response to the increasing potential for a wildland fire start, Los Padres National Forest officials announced that Level II fire restrictions will be implemented throughout the Forest effective immediately.

These restrictions will affect the use of campfires, stoves, smoking materials and internal combustion engines, and will remain in effect until the end of fire season in late autumn.

Effective immediately, the following restrictions will be in effect:

» No open fires, campfires or charcoal fires will be permitted outside of developed recreation sites or designated Campfire Use Sites (list below), even with a valid California Campfire Permit. Lanterns and portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel will be permitted, but only with a valid California Campfire Permit, which are available free-of-charge on the Forest website and at any Forest Service office.

Forest visitors must clear all flammable material for five feet in all directions from their camp stove, have a shovel available, and ensure that a responsible person attends the stove at all times during use.

» Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or a designated Campfire Use Site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

» Internal combustion engines may be operated only on roads or designated trails. This restriction is in effect year-round. Please make sure your engine is tuned, operating properly, and has an approved spark arrester.

“The moisture levels are approaching a critical threshold. Combine that with warm temperatures and high winds and we have all the ingredients for fire starts,” Los Padres Forest Fire Management Officer Carrie Landon said. “The most important thing is for forest visitors to be aware of their surroundings and exercise caution when conditions are ripe for a wildfire.”

For a list of Developed Recreation Sites and Campfire Use Sites in Los Padres National Forest, or further information regarding Fire-Safe Camping, visit www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf or contact the Forest Service district office nearest you.

CAMPFIRE USE SITES:

Monterey Ranger District:

» Arroyo Seco Campground / Group Camp

» Arroyo Seco Day Use Area

» Bottchers Gap Campground

»China Camp

» Escondido Campground

» Kirk Creek Campground

» Nacimiento Campground

» Mill Creek Day Use Area

» Plaskett Creek Campground / Group Camp

» Ponderosa Campground

» Sand Dollar Day Use Area

» Santa Lucia Memorial Park Campground

» White Oaks Camp

Santa Lucia Ranger District:

» American Canyon Campground

» Baja Campground

» Bates Canyon Campground

» Brookshire Campground

» Buck Spring Campground

» Cerro Alto Campground

» Colson Campground

» Cumbre Day Use Area

» Davy Brown Campground

» Figueroa Campground

» Friis Campground

»Hi Mountain Campground

» Horseshoe Spring Campground

» La Panza Campground

» Miranda Pine Campground

» Navajo Flat Campground

» Nira Campground

» Pino Alto Day Use Area

Santa Barbara Ranger District:

» Falls Day Use Area

» First Crossing Day Use Area

» Fremont Campground

» Live Oak Day Use Area

» Los Prietos Campground

» Lower Oso Day Use Area

» Middle Santa Ynez Campground

» Mono Campground

» P-Bar Flat Campground

» Paradise Campground

» Red Rock Day Use Area

» Rock Camp

» Sage Hill Campground

» Upper Oso Campground

» White Rock Day Use Area

Ojai Ranger District:

» Holiday Group Campground

» Middle Lion Campground

» Pine Mountain Campground

» Reyes Peak Campground

» Rose Valley Campground

» Wheeler Gorge Campground

Mount Pinos Ranger District:

» Aliso Park Campground

» Ballinger Campground

» Caballo Campground

» Campo Alto Campground

» Chuchupate Campground

» Chula Vista Campground

» Dome Springs Campground

» Dutchman Campground

» Halfmoon Campground

» Kings Camp Campground

» Marian Campground

» McGill Campground

» McGill Group Campground

» Mt. Pinos Campground

» Pine Springs Campground

» Rancho Nuevo Campground

» Reyes Creek Campground

» Thorn Meadows Campground

» Toad Springs Campground

» Valle Vista Campground