No Match for Good Home Fire Safety

There are three main factors that create a fire-safe structure: location of the structure, building materials and design features, and management of nearby vegetation.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds homeowners that the survival of one's home from a wildfire with its existing design and location is directly linked to how well the owner maintains the vegetation around the home.

During wildfires, most home ignitions are caused by flying embers from burning vegetation. The Fire Department suggests taking the following steps to make your home fire-safe.

» The roof should have a Class A fire rating. A complex roof with many angles can accumulate debris. Keep roof and gutters clean of debris.

» Fires can ignite in the attic due to flying embers. Use attic vents designed to resist the intrusion of embers and flames.

» Install dual-pane windows with tempered glass.

» Box in or eliminate exposed eaves for additional protection.

» Don’t store combustible materials next to your house or under your deck.

» New homes should be built away from ridge tops, canyons and saddles.

» Post your address so it is visible from the street, and maintain your driveway to allow firefighting equipment access.

For more information on building and maintaining a fire safe structure, review the Ready! Set! Go! program at www.sbcfire.com.



— Capt. Dave Zaniboni for Santa Barbara County Fire Department.