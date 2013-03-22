Fire Shuts Down Freeway Lane Along Highway 101

Blaze near Mission Street offramp is quickly controlled; cause under investigation

Santa Barbara city firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a small vegetation fire along northbound Highway 101 near the Mission Street offramp, and were able to quickly knock down the flames.

Several engines were dispatched at about 1:20 p.m. to the scene, which was near where the 400 block of West Valerio Street dead ends at the freeway.

In addition to vegetation, the fire also involved a wooden freeway sound wall, but no structures were threatened.

The right-hand freeway lane in the area was closed to allow access for emergency crews.

As of 1:35 p.m., crews had the blaze under control and were mopping up the scene. An investigator was called in to determine the cause of the fire.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli reported from the scene.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.