Fire Sprinklers Douse Blaze at Orcutt Home

A fire-sprinkler system is credited with keeping a blaze at an Orcutt home from spreading and causing more damage Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported at about 2:45 p.m. at a two-story residence in the 800 block of Calle De La Rosa, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from an office/laundry room at the house, and were able to quickly knock down the flames.

They discovered that a computer in the room had caught fire.

Heat and smoke from the blaze activated the fire sprinklers, which kept the flames in check until firefighters arrived, Zaniboni said.

The residents were home at the time, and were able to safely exit the structure, he said.

The exact cause of the fire was under investigation.

