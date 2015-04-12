Fire Sprinklers Credited with Helping Douse Solvang Restaurant Blaze

A fire broke out early Sunday in the kitchen area of a Vietnamese restaurant in Solvang, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Four engine companies responded at about 3:45 a.m. to the Pho 805 Restaurant, 435 Alisal Court, firefighter Paul Christensen said.

Upon arrival, he said, firefighters found flames in the second-floor kitchen of the two-story commercial building.

A fire-sprinkler system is credited with preventing the spread of flames until crews arrived, Christensen said.

Although the blaze broke out in the kitchen, the cause remained under investigation, and no damage estimate was available.

No injuries were reported.

