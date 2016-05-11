Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:05 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Fire Station No. 14 Swaps Fluorescents for DELuxLED Fixtures, Saves Taxpayer Dollars

By Jason Weaver for DELuxLED | May 11, 2016 | 9:15 a.m.

Santa Barbara County Fire Station No. 14, located at 320 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta, has converted its lighting to LED using DELuxLED bulbs and fixtures installed by Murphy Electric. Both companies are local, family owned businesses.

It all started when DELuxLED had a routine fire inspection at its office and warehouse located off Los Carneros Road. Jason Weaver, DELuxLED president and CEO, struck up a conversation with the fire inspectors about lighting.

The inspector mentioned that they had been working on a project to upgrade the lighting at the firehouse but they weren’t sure what the best options were.

The firefighters were concerned with light quality in their living space, kitchen and work area. The County of Santa Barbara was concerned with saving tax payer’s dollars.

Weaver proposed that they replace the 36 fluorescent tubes with LED panel lights by DELuxLED bulbs. Weaver describes the look of these 4x2 LED panels as “large iPads” with a high quality warm white light, which only draw 45 watts per panel (opposed to the 128 watts that the fluorescent fixtures they replaced).

Now the firefighters have safe and reliable lighting in Fire House No. 14 while the County of Santa Barbara is saving tax payers hundreds of dollars per month in electricity costs.

DELuxLED products come with a five year manufacturer’s warranty and provide local customer support from their warehouse and administrative offices in Goleta. By buying direct, customers receive the most competitive pricing and highest quality LED products on the market.

For more information on this local company and to find out how to switch out your antiquated commercial or residential lighting, visit deluxleds.com or call 805.308.2995.

Jason Weaver is the president and CEO of DELuxLED.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 