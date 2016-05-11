Fire Station No. 14 Swaps Fluorescents for DELuxLED Fixtures, Saves Taxpayer Dollars

Santa Barbara County Fire Station No. 14, located at 320 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta, has converted its lighting to LED using DELuxLED bulbs and fixtures installed by Murphy Electric. Both companies are local, family owned businesses.

It all started when DELuxLED had a routine fire inspection at its office and warehouse located off Los Carneros Road. Jason Weaver, DELuxLED president and CEO, struck up a conversation with the fire inspectors about lighting.

The inspector mentioned that they had been working on a project to upgrade the lighting at the firehouse but they weren’t sure what the best options were.

The firefighters were concerned with light quality in their living space, kitchen and work area. The County of Santa Barbara was concerned with saving tax payer’s dollars.

Weaver proposed that they replace the 36 fluorescent tubes with LED panel lights by DELuxLED bulbs. Weaver describes the look of these 4x2 LED panels as “large iPads” with a high quality warm white light, which only draw 45 watts per panel (opposed to the 128 watts that the fluorescent fixtures they replaced).

Now the firefighters have safe and reliable lighting in Fire House No. 14 while the County of Santa Barbara is saving tax payers hundreds of dollars per month in electricity costs.

DELuxLED products come with a five year manufacturer’s warranty and provide local customer support from their warehouse and administrative offices in Goleta. By buying direct, customers receive the most competitive pricing and highest quality LED products on the market.

— Jason Weaver is the president and CEO of DELuxLED.