Fire Contained After Threatening Hangars in Santa Ynez

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to a vegetation fire that was threatening structures at the Santa Ynez Airport.

The blaze was reported at about 4:25 p.m., and was moving towards some hangars at the airport, according to emergency radio traffic.

Several county engine crews were dispatched to the scene, which was off the 3500 block of Highway 246.

The fire was contained at about 4:45 p.m., according to radio traffic.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .