Investigation Into Fatal Fire-Vehicle Crash Likely to Last Several Months

An investigation into what caused a Ventura County Fire Department water tender to tip over, killing a passenger and injuring the driver east of Lompoc last month likely will last into early next year, the California Highway Patrol said.

Engineer Ryan Osler, 38, died when the full water tender flipped onto its side early Sept. 21 at the roundabout on Highway 246 at Purisima Road.

The vehicle’s driver, Adam Price, 27, suffered moderate injuries in the crash, officials said at the time.

The pair were among hundreds of firefighters helping battled Vandenberg Air Force Base’s Canyon Fire, which sparked Sept. 17 and charred more than 12,000 acres.

Within hours, members of the CHP’s specialized unit, the Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team, were at the scene of the crash to launch their examination into how it happened.

“Further follow-up to this collision is being conducted by our MAIT team, and I am told the earliest that this report will be finalized is January,” CHP Officer John Ortega told Noozhawk.

The MAIT program, established in 1978 in recognition of the severity and intricacy of traffic collisions, tackles the more intensive investigations to determine subtle collision and injury causes, the CHP’s website says.

Investigators study factors that may have contributed to a crash, including environmental, human and mechanical.

MAIT members assess the three phases of a collision — pre-collision, at-collision and post-collision — with the goal of preventing similar crashes from occurring, the CHP said.

On the morning of the crash, the CHP said the driver lost control, hit the roundabout and overturned.

Foggy conditions were reported in the Lompoc Valley that morning, and will be one of many factors investigators look at in trying to determine the cause.

Critics of the roundabout immediately blamed the traffic-controlling device and signage in the area.

The impact of the crash cause the truck’s rear axle and tires to separate from the vehicle and land several feet away.

Osler, who worked out of the Ventura County Fire Department's Moorpark Station 42, had been with the agency for 18 years, officials said.

He began his career in 1998 as a member of the Ventura County fire hand crew, and was hired as a trainee firefighter in 2006. After six years of service, he was promoted to the rank of fire engineer.

Osler is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their two children.

The firefighting and broader community honored Osler with several services, including a large memorial in Westlake Village at the start of the month.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.