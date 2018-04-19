Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:58 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 68º

 
 
 
 

Fire Truck Found at Fault in Goleta Crash

No injuries reported in June 1 collision on Calle Real involving a Mercedes sedan

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | June 23, 2014 | 1:15 p.m.

A Sheriff’s Department investigation has determined that a Santa Barbara County Fire engine was at fault in a head-on collision with a civilian vehicle in Goleta earlier this month.

County Fire Engine 14 was on its way to a structure fire on San Patricio Drive on June 1, and the call was canceled just prior to the accident, authorities said.

The engine had turned off its lights and sirens prior to the collision, which happened at about 3 p.m., sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

“The fire engine, which was traveling approximately 20 mph (eastbound), attempted to make a left turn onto Valdez Avenue and collided into a gray Mercedes-Benz sedan that was traveling westbound on Calle Real at an estimated speed of 25 mph,” she said.

“The driver of the Mercedes, an 18-year-old female from Isla Vista, was the sole occupant of the car and did not report any injuries, but was transported to the hospital for a medical examination.  There were three firefighters in the fire engine at the time of the accident, none of whom were injured.”

The crash left minor damage to the front of the fire engine and major damage to the Mercedes, which had its airbags deploy in the incident.

“The Sheriff’s Office determined that the fire engine was at fault,” Hoover said.

The Sheriff’s Department handled the collision investigation, and the county Fire Department did its own internal investigation of the incident, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

The Fire Department has completed its investigation as well, and there will be no action taken, he said.

“There’s nothing further going to happen that I’m aware of.”

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

