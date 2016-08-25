Fire Velo Cancer Awareness Cyclists Arriving in Lompoc

The Fire Velo Cycling Club’s 2016 “Fire Service Cancer Awareness” bicycle ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles will be arriving in Lompoc Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Lompoc City Department will host the riders and support staff at Fire Station 1, 115 South G Street, and Lompoc Firefighters Local 1906 will provide the group dinner and a venue in which to present information about firefighter cancer rates and survival.

Riders are expected to arrive at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday.

Members of city staff, city council and surrounding fire agencies have been invited to attend this important cancer awareness and fundraising event.

For more information on the event, contact Lompoc City Fire Department Chief Kurt Latipow or Battalion Chief Mark Bray at 805.315.7088 or [email protected].

More information about Fire Velo Cycling Club can be found by visiting www.firevelo.com or contacting [email protected].

— Samantha Scroggin is the public information officer for the City of Lompoc.