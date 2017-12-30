Fire, Water Dominate Noozhawk’s 17 Top News Stories of 2017

Thomas, Whittier wildfires deliver one-two punch at top of list, with El Capitan Canyon flooding, Lake Cachuma’s water levels and a major blackout rounding out first five

Fire and water were at the center of what could be described as a disastrous year for Santa Barbara County in 2017, but that did not deter Noozhawk readers who turned to the 10-year-old website in record numbers.

The year was marked by devastating wildfires, massive flooding, major power outages and a chaos-causing “microburst” weather event with 80 mph winds in Santa Barbara.

There was one piece of good news among the 17 top stories of the year, about a Santa Barbara software engineer who had a six-day streak on Jeopardy! and later went to the Tournament of Champions. Who is that engineer? The answer — not in the form of a question — is below, as the No. 11 most-read story.

The pageviews listed are for a single story, usually the first day of reporting on a major event, but many of the top stories are part of ongoing coverage on a subject. All are pulled directly from Noozhawk’s Google Analytics.

Thomas Fire stories would have made up the majority of this list all by themselves, but only the top-read story of Noozhawk coverage is represented below, as the No.1-read story of the year.

Wildfire coverage boosted Noozhawk readership to all-time records, with pageviews topping 1 million most months of 2017 and hitting the new record of more than 1.9 million in December.

Below are the 17 most-read stories of 2017:

1. 300 Carpinteria-Area Residents Evacuated as Thomas Fire Grows to 96,000 Acres

(67,811 Pageviews)

Noozhawk’s Thomas Fire coverage was far and away the most-read of the year, with stories receiving more than 600,000 pageviews total.

The blaze, at 281,893 acres as of Saturday, grew to become California’s largest officially recorded wildfire, and destroyed more than 1,000 residences in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

The Thomas Fire was responsible for two confirmed fatalities, including CalFire engineer Cory Iverson from San Diego.

Most of the property destruction was in Ventura County, but Santa Barbara County residents lived for weeks under the literal and figurative cloud of the Thomas Fire, which caused hazardous air quality conditions, mass evacuations and road closures.

Schools closed, holiday parades were canceled, businesses went dark and South Coast communities became ghost towns in the weeks before Christmas, with almost everyone wearing N-95 masks if they went outside at all.

The most-read Thomas Fire story was the Dec. 6 article about the threat of winds pushing the blaze into Santa Barbara County, just two days after it roared to life near Santa Paula.

Evacuation orders were issued for Rincon Point and other areas east of Carpinteria at the time, but eventually spread all the way to Santa Barbara.

As Santa Barbara County heads into the New Year, the air has cleared and the response has shifted to recovery assistance for clean-up and rebuilding.

A reported 16 homes were destroyed or damaged in Santa Barbara County, and county officials are now preparing for the threats of winter rains.

There will be substantial flood risk to communities below recent burn areas, including those of the Thomas, Whittier, Alamo and Sherpa fires.

2. Over 7,800 Acres Burned as Whittier Fire Rages Out of Control Near Lake Cachuma

(67,022 Pageviews)

The Whittier Fire broke out along Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma on July 8, and authorities conducted a dramatic rescue of campers and counselors at the Circle V Ranch Camp as flames raced through the area.

About 90 children and 50 staff members had to shelter in place at the camp as the fire burned closer, until the rescue effort evacuated them in a convoy of vehicles.

As Noozhawk outdoors and wildfire reporter Ray Ford later explained in his story about the rescue:

“After a pleasant morning at the camp, the 80 or so kids, counselors and other adults now had a serious problem: Their escape route out was down a mile section of 15-foot wide, twisting dirt road that would take them through a narrow section of the canyon, most of which was now on fire.”

Highway 154 was packed with evacuating campers and incoming firefighters, and the blaze sent up a huge plume of smoke that could be seen from all over the county.

The fire burned 18,340 acres across the Santa Ynez Mountains and destroyed most of the buildings at the Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp and The Outdoor School.

The Whittier Fire also damaged the Circle V Ranch Camp and Camp Whittier, which gave the fire its name.

The cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

3. No Injuries as El Capitan Canyon Cabins Washed Away By Major Flooding

(39,052 Pageviews)

Five cabins were washed off their foundations and 22 vehicles were swept away by major flooding at El Capitan Canyon Resort the morning of Jan. 20, which led to a huge rescue effort.

The canyon is below the Sherpa Fire burn area, and many guests were inside cabins during the heavy downpour, which triggered a flash flood that ripped through the canyon.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department water rescue team members and the Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue Team responded to help rescue people trapped by high water and debris flows.

Remarkably, there were no injuries, even though some people were trapped in their vehicles and others had to flee their cabins as the structures were pulled down the creek.

The resort had significant damage, with about 30 damaged cabins and debris in the store-restaurant.

One cabin and several vehicles were swept underneath Highway 101 and onto the beach.

Nearby El Capitán State Beach and campground evacuated that morning, and had significant damage to its entrance road and kiosk.

4. Lake Cachuma Rising Fast After Potent Winter Storm Moves On

(39,022 Pageviews)

Lake Cachuma rose 25 feet in two days as the result of a hearty winter storm, Noozhawk reported Feb. 18.

The rain pushed the reservoir to 50 percent of capacity and water poured in from the Santa Ynez River. Gibraltar Reservoir had already spilled from earlier storms.

Despite making a serious dent in the region’s multiyear drought, communities still face long-term concerns about water supplies.

5. Massive Power Outage Blacks Out Santa Barbara County’s South Coast

(32,977 Pageviews)

The first night of the Thomas Fire caused a major power outage, putting the entire Santa Barbara County South Coast in the dark Dec. 4, in addition to large portions of Ventura County.

A Southern California Edison official said the Thomas Fire had affected a transmission line in the area, and the outage affected 83,000 customers in Santa Barbara County and 150,000 more in Ventura County.

Santa Barbara County activated its Emergency Operations Center that night, and Santa Barbara police had to help cover 9-1-1 dispatch calls for a few hours after the Sheriff’s Department dispatch center lost power and the generator-powered backup system failed.

The utility had a heavy workload of restoring fire-damaged equipment and replaced more than 730 power poles since the Thomas Fire started, Noozhawk reported Dec. 18.

Authorities say the cause of the wildfire remains under investigation. Southern California Edison has said it believes fire officials are investigating the company’s possible role in starting it.

6. Numerous Boats Swamped as Powerful Thunderstorm Slams Santa Barbara Harbor Area

(31,390 Pageviews)

On Sept. 3, the Sunday before Labor Day, a sudden storm abruptly cut into the sunny weather and caused havoc on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

Winds reached 80 mph at the Santa Barbara harbor during what the National Weather Service called a “microburst” — a downdraft of air often found in strong thunderstorms.

Rain and hail hammered the South Coast, and winds overturned boats, kayaks and paddle boards, prompting rescues along the waterfront.

There were numerous reports of downed trees and power lines throughout Santa Barbara, and scattered power outages.

Several people were injured when hit by flying debris, and Dos Pueblos High School junior Alyssa Nuño suffered head injuries and broken bones after being hit by debris on West Beach near Sea Landing.

Click here for Noozhawk reporter Brooke Holland’s update on Nuño’s recovery, and her plans to rejoin her classmates in January.

7. Speedboat Crashes into Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara Harbor, Damaging Piling

(21,459 Pageviews)

A speedboat with seven people aboard crashed into Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf on July 2, and the collision was captured on camera by Noozhawk reader Christopher Foley.

The crash dumped three passengers into the water and damaged a pier piling and ladder, but there were no injuries, according to authorities.

The speedboat skipper, Paul Noury, was cited for a misdemeanor under the state Harbors and Navigation Code, for driving in a reckless and negligent manner that endangers life, limb and property, Santa Barbara Harbor operations manager Mick Kronman said.

Witnesses told Noozhawk that the boat had been doing doughnuts at high speed but got too close to the wharf on its last pass.

8. Gibraltar Reservoir Spills, Sending Higher Flows Into Lake Cachuma

(20,655 Pageviews)

Last winter’s storms dropped enough rain to lift most of California out of drought, and Santa Barbara County got enough to cause Gibraltar Reservoir to spill, as Noozhawk reported Jan. 24.

Gibraltar, which serves the City of Santa Barbara, filled up and released water into the Santa Ynez River for the first time since March 2011.

Lake Cachuma, the major surface-water supply for the South Coast, shot from 7 percent capacity to 50 percent with the rains. It filled up enough to stop using the emergency pumping barge facility, at least for now.

Santa Barbara County remains in “moderate drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

9. Black Bear That Dropped In on Rincon Point Euthanized

(19,217 Pageviews)

A black bear that wandered onto the beach at Rincon Point on Aug. 19 was in poor physical condition and had to be euthanized, according to California Department of Fish & Wildlife officials.

Game wardens were called to the scene when people called in a bear wandering around the Rincon Point neighborhood and beach, near Carpinteria.

Fish & Wildlife Lt. J.C. Healy said wardens hoped the bear would head back to its habitat, but it stuck around the neighborhood.

The bear was tranquilized and transported to a facility where it was examined by a veterinarian, he said.

Healy said the bear had probably wandered down looking for an easy food source.

10. Santa Barbara Couple Wounded in Las Vegas Mass Shooting

(18,204 Pageviews)

Dr. Brian Mack and Lara Cerrito Mack were among the hundreds of people wounded Oct. 1 in a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas during a country music festival.

Brian Mack, an anesthesiologist affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, was critically injured in the massacre and Lara Mack, a fitness professional at Gold’s Gym and Killer B Fitness, was grazed in a head by a bullet, according to a Facebook post by Lara Mack.

Fifty-eight people were killed in the shooting, including Denise Cohen, 57, of Carpinteria, and her boyfriend, Derrick “Bo” Taylor, 56, of Oxnard.

Taylor was a lieutenant and 29-year veteran of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and was commander of the Ventura Conservation Camp in Camarillo.

A lengthy procession transported his body to Grover Beach for burial.

11. Santa Barbara Software Engineer Alan Lin Becomes 6-Time Jeopardy! Champ

(17,086 Pageviews)

Alan Lin won hearts and minds — and $123,600 — as a six-time Jeopardy! champion during his run that ended May 2. He returned to the popular trivia game show in late November for a turn at the Tournament of Champions, finishing second.

Lin studied computer science and neuroscience at Caltech and works at Green Hills Software in Santa Barbara.

12. 2 People Killed, 2 Injured in Crash on Highway 154

(15,961 Pageviews)

Two Santa Maria residents Ashley Lynn Aparicio, 34, and Rodolfo Jesus Jimenez, 23, were killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 154 on March 21, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol said Aparicio, who was driving a Honda Civic, lost control of the vehicle and it crossed into opposing lanes and struck an oncoming Dodge pickup truck.

The pickup collided with the passenger side of the Honda, and Aparicio and Jimenez were both declared dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the pickup, Canyon Lake residents Michael and Lisa Franken, were injured, according to the CHP.

It was unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, according to the CHP.

13. Sharks Captured on Camera Swimming Near Padaro Lane in Carpinteria

(15,900 Pageviews)

Noozhawk reader Regan Williams of Summerland captured images and video of a school of sharks swimming off Padaro Lane in Carpinteria on July 8.

Some of the sharks, believed to be great whites, swam to within 20 yards of the beach before moving on, she said.

14. Amber Alert Suspect Vehicle Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhood

(15,590 Pageviews)

A Santa Maria woman, Natalia Morozova, was fatally shot Aug. 21, and an Amber Alert was issued for her son, 9-year-old Daniel Morozov, and the abduction suspect, 48-year-old Konstantin Morozov.

Morozov allegedly killed his ex-wife at her Santa Maria home and kidnapped his son.

The Jeep Cherokee associated with the Amber Alert was discovered in a Santa Barbara neighborhood Aug. 22, but neither the boy nor suspect was found in the area.

Later that day, Morozov was shot and killed in a police officer-involved shooting in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, and the boy was found safe, authorities said.

According to court documents, Morozova and her ex-husband, Morozov, were undergoing bitter divorce proceedings and had a court hearing scheduled for Aug. 24.

15. Driver Arrested on Suspicion of DUI After 2 Killed, 3 Injured As Vehicle Plunges Off Gibraltar Road

(14,909 Pageviews)

Two Ventura teenagers were killed and three were injured in a rollover crash off Gibraltar Road above Santa Barbara on June 26.

The driver, Brandon Woodward of Ventura, who was 19 at the time of his arrest, has pleaded not guilty to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing injury, and several enhancements.

Ventura residents Lily Afton Brennan, 17, and Lesli Sandoval Nunez, 19, died in the wreck. The vehicle plunged over the side of the roadway around 9:30 p.m., overturning several times before coming to rest about 300 feet below.

Woodward and a 16-year-old girl, whose name has not been released since she is a minor, suffered major injuries and were airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Another passenger, 19-year-old Dalton Murrieta of Ventura, suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to authorities.

Woodward is to appear in Santa Barbara County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 11.

16. Body of Missing Paddle-Boarder Recovered from Water at Santa Barbara Harbor

(14,732 Pageviews)

Westmont College alumnusbDavies Kabogoza, a 30-year-old native of Uganda, died in an accidental drowning in the Santa Barbara harbor April 29 after falling off his paddle board.

Kabogoza came to the United States in 2010 and played soccer at Santa Barbara City College and Westmont, and later coached soccer at Laguna Blanca School.

Investigators determined he did not know how to swim, and did not inflate his belt-pack-style floatation device, which is designed to be worn around the waist with a pull cord to inflate the vest.

Kabogoza was wearing the pack backward, with the pull cord in the back, which Harbor Patrol Supervisor Steve McCullough told Noozhawk is common among local paddle boarders.

Kabogoza was paddle boarding at the time with a companion, who heard him fall off the board and struggle to stay afloat before disappearing, according to the Santa Barbara County sheriff’s investigation.

Rescue swimmers and a helicopter searched for him, and the San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s Dive Team, which was in the area for training, later found his body at the bottom of the harbor in about 30 feet of water.

Kabogoza’s family later filed wrongful-death claims for damages against the City of Santa Barbara, claiming the Santa Barbara Sailing Center, a tenant of the city’s, did not ask about Kabogoza’s swimming skills and did not help him select an appropriate life vest for his skill level.

“The entire Westmont family is grief-stricken in the loss of Davies,” President Gayle Beebe said at the time of Kabogoza’s death. “He was a wonderful part of our community and had just graduated this past year.

“He returned to campus this fall to tell his story of perseverance and tenacity in overcoming almost impossible odds to come to America and to attend and graduate from Westmont. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

17. Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Amtrak Passenger Train in Montecito

(14,256 Pageviews)

Santa Barbara High School senior Connor O’Keefe, 18, was struck and killed by a train on March 11 near Fernald Point in Montecito.

Investigators ruled his death an accident.

O’Keefe was a student in the Multimedia Arts & Design Academy and a member of the Dons’ water polo team.

Hundreds of people attended his memorial at The Marjorie Luke Theatre on the Santa Barbara Junior High School campus.

“Your tragic and untimely death has bonded this community, bonded our family and friends — made us stronger and more aware of our relationships with people,” O’Keefe’s father, Dan, said at the memorial.

“I thank every single person in this theater who has been there for us over this last tragic week. My love goes out to the entire community, which has backed us up since this happened.”

