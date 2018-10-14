Fire Weather Watch Issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Santa Barbara County mountain areas as well as the foothills of the Cuyama Valley.

The watch will be in effect from Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

Ventura and Los Angeles counties also will be under a Red Flag Warning for fire-weather danger.

Strong Santa Ana winds associated with an offshore pressure trend were expected to kick in Sunday night and continue through Tuesday.

Some areas to the east — in Ventura and Los Angeles counties — could see gusts to 65 mph by Monday morning, forecasters said, with relative humidity as low as 4 percent.

Santa Barbara County mountains “will not see winds as strong — mainly in the 15-25 mph range — but single-digit humidities and no significant rainfall in recent days will create critical fire weather conditions,” the NWS said.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur, and residents are urged to listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

Sunny skies are forecast for Santa Barbara on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid- to upper-70s, and lows in the 50s.

