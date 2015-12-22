‘Fireball’ Seen in Santa Barbara County Skies Was Russian Rocket Returning From Space

Advice

A “fireball” that was seen streaking across the sky in Santa Barbara County — and across much of the Southwest — was a large Russian rocket re-entering the atmosphere, according to the U.S. Strategic Command.

There were widespread reports of a bright object streaking across the sky shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, with many viewers saying it looked like an aircraft on fire.

Many people posted photos and videos online, along with speculation that it was a meteorite or some other object.

After hours of uncertainty and confusion, Julie A. Ziegenhorn, deputy chief of public affairs for Strategic Command, confirmed to Noozhawk that the object was a Russian SL-4 rocket body burning up on return from space.

The display in the night sky was seen across much of Southern California as well as parts of Nevada and Arizona.

No details were available about the rocket’s mission, but it is a type reportedly used by the Russians to launch satellites and other spacecraft.

It was unknown whether any part of the rocket reached the Earth's surface.

Objects in space are tracked by crews at the Joint Space Operations Center, which is located at Vandenberg Air Force Base.



In all, they monitor 23,000 objects, only 1,300 of which are active payloads, according to Capt. Nicholas Mercurio, spokesman for 14th Air Force at Joint Functional Component Command for Space.

The rest are considered space debris, such as dead satellites or spent rocket stages.



While the JSpOC releases the latitude and longitude of where an object may contact the atmosphere, too many factors come into play to predict where it might land on Earth, if it even survives the fiery re-entry, he said.



Re-entries are not that uncommon — so far, in 2015 some 70 objects have re-entered the atmosphere, Mercurio said.

Not all create a celestial show, however, since re-entries can occur in daylight or a small objects might burn up and provide a light show like item seen in Southwest skies.

