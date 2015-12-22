Monday, April 2 , 2018, 7:46 pm | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

‘Fireball’ Seen in Santa Barbara County Skies Was Russian Rocket Returning From Space

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:32 a.m. | December 22, 2015 | 10:58 p.m.

A “fireball” that was seen streaking across the sky in Santa Barbara County — and across much of the Southwest — was a large Russian rocket re-entering the atmosphere, according to the U.S. Strategic Command.

There were widespread reports of a bright object streaking across the sky shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, with many viewers saying it looked like an aircraft on fire.

Many people posted photos and videos online, along with speculation that it was a meteorite or some other object.

After hours of uncertainty and confusion, Julie A. Ziegenhorn, deputy chief of public affairs for Strategic Command, confirmed to Noozhawk that the object was a Russian SL-4 rocket body burning up on return from space.

The display in the night sky was seen across much of Southern California as well as parts of Nevada and Arizona.

No details were available about the rocket’s mission, but it is a type reportedly used by the Russians to launch satellites and other spacecraft.

It was unknown whether any part of the rocket reached the Earth's surface.

Objects in space are tracked by crews at the Joint Space Operations Center, which is located at Vandenberg Air Force Base. 

In all, they monitor 23,000 objects, only 1,300 of which are active payloads, according to Capt. Nicholas Mercurio, spokesman for 14th Air Force at Joint Functional Component Command for Space.

The rest are considered space debris, such as dead satellites or spent rocket stages.

While the JSpOC releases the latitude and longitude of where an object may contact the atmosphere, too many factors come into play to predict where it might land on Earth, if it even survives the fiery re-entry, he said.

Re-entries are not that uncommon — so far, in 2015 some 70 objects have re-entered the atmosphere, Mercurio said.

Not all create a celestial show, however, since re-entries can occur in daylight or a small objects might burn up and provide a light show like item seen in Southwest skies.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 