Fired Employee Sought in Felony Battery Case in Santa Barbara

A former tree-trimming company employee was being sought Thursday afternoon after he allegedly injured his boss following his termination, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. in the area of Garden Street and the railroad tracks, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale told Noozhawk.

The suspect got into an altercation with the owner of the tree company after being fired, Ragsdale said.

The owner was knocked to the ground and suffered injuries including loss of consciousness, he added.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, but police know his identity, which was not released, and were searching for him, Ragsdale said.

Because of the injuries to the victim, the incident is considered a felony battery case, Ragsdale said.

The suspect’s vehicle was left at the scene, according to emergency radio traffic.

The business owner was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. His name and details on his condition were not available.

