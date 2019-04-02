Fired-Up Dos Pueblos Beats Rio Mesa in Three Sets

Boys Volleyball

Jack Hogan put away 14 kills, had three blocks and made six acrobatic digs to lead Dos Pueblos to a 26-24, 25-21, 25-19 sweep over Rio Mesa in a non-league boys volleyball match on Tuesday.

"These kids had a different look in their eyes tonight and came out to compete," coach Ehren Hug said. "We were chasing every ball till the whistle blew and I am so proud of the effort. Even the points that didn’t go our way, we popped up and got ready to play.

He praised the play of Sean Ortiz and Matt Kline at the net. Kline played his first varsity match at middle and had two kills and a block.

Ortiz was thunderous from the service line with six aces to go along with 8 kills.

"Sean was feeling the sets tonight and ripping balls to all spots of the court," said Hug.

Dos Pueblos (11-7 overall) plays at Oxnard on Thursday.