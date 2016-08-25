Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 6:55 am | Fair 42º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Firefighter Airlifted to Hospital as Rey Fire Continues to Burn

33,006-acre blaze remained most active in the Mono Creek drainage northeast of Gibraltar Reservoir; containment unchanged at 39 percent

A firefighter reportedly suffering from a heat-related illness was airlifted from the Rey Fire Thursday. The blaze burning in the rugged Santa Barbara backcountry had charred an estimated 31,505 acres and was 39-percent contained Thursday night. Click to view larger
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 9:25 a.m. | August 25, 2016 | 10:29 p.m.
Flames crest a ridge near the Mono Creek drainage on Thursday afternoon as firefighters continue battling the Rey Fire. Click to view larger
A firefighter reportedly suffering from a heat-related illness was airlifted from the Rey Fire area on Thursday, as crews continued battling to contain the stubborn blaze burning in the rugged Santa Barbara backcountry.

A Calstar medical helicopter landed near the Pendola Campground, a field base for firefighters, at about 5 p.m. to pick up the firefighter, reported to be a 20-year-old man.

He was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

His name, agency and details on his condition were not available.

[Scroll down for video of rescue]

The incident occurred as the fire remained most active in and around the Mono Creek drainage northeast of Gibraltar Reservoir.

By late afternoon, a sizable column of smoke was rising from that area, and flames could be seen slopping over a ridge on the canyon’s eastern ridge. 

Throughout the day, air tankers laid down swaths of retardant to slow the flames, while helicopters made repeated water drops.

The fire remained active in that area until about 3 a.m. Friday, when it was slowed by increasing humidity from the marine layer.

As of Friday morning, the estimated area burned by the fire was 33,006 acres, and containment was pegged at 39 percent.

A hand crew clears brush in the area of the Rey Fire on Thursday. Click to view larger
The latter number was unchanged from what was reported Thursday morning.

Nearly 2,000 fire personnel remain assigned to the fire.

There were reports that structures on the Ogilvy ranch were damaged, but that could not be confirmed.

However, a statement released by fire officials Thursday night hinted at the possibility:

“The fire spotted into the Zaca burn scar and around Ogilvy Ranch in the Mono drainage. Resources are currently assessing the possible damage and the extent of the spots,” officials said.

A plume of smoke rises Thursday afternoon from the Mono Creek drainage, the most active area of the Rey Fire. Click to view larger
Flames have moved east of Mono Canyon, and now are threatening Agua Caliente Canyon, officials said.

Crews planned to reassess the fire area Thursday night to assist in repositioning firefighting resources on Friday.

Meanwhile, firefighters spent much of the day constructing and expanding a contingency containment line at the P-Bar trail to the east of the active fire, and another further east along the Pendola Jeep Trail.

Crews had expected lower temperatures on the fire lines Thursday, but officials said they did not materialize.

At 6 p.m., residents were allowed to return to their homes along Paradise Road, along the fire’s southwest flank, where the blaze began on Aug. 18.

The road was to remain closed to the public and partial closures on East Camino Cielo, which is also closed to non-residents, remained in effect. 

Friday morning map of Rey Fire. Click to view larger
Cause of the blaze remained under investigation, but there are indications it was sparked when a large part of an oak tree brought down power lines near the entrance to the White Rock Picnic Area along Paradise Road.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

082516-Rey-Fire-Rescue-tb from Noozhawk on Vimeo.

