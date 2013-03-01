Firefighter Hurt in Blaze at Goleta Habit Restaurant

A firefighter suffered burns Friday while helping extinguish a kitchen fire at a Goleta restaurant, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 10:30 a.m. at The Habit Burger Grill at 5735 Hollister Ave., said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Three engines responded, and arriving firefighters found a grease fire in the restaurant’s kitchen, which employees were attempting to extinguish, Sadecki said.

Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to the rest of the building, Sadecki said.

A firefighter suffered second-degree burns to his hands, Sadecki said, and was treated at the scene for his injuries.

The blaze was contained to the fryer and the hood system of the restaurant, Sadecki said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

