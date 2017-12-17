Firefighter Killed in Thomas Fire Taken Home to San Diego in Somber Procession

Colleagues, well-wishers pay respects for CalFire engineer Cory Iverson along 5-county route; memorial service scheduled for Dec. 23 in San Diego

The body of a San Diego County firefighter who died battling the Thomas Fire near Fillmore was carried home Sunday in a somber procession. Throughout the five-county journey, the long line of fire trucks — with fire helicopters flying overhead — was greeted by fellow firefighters and the public quietly paying their respects.

Cory Iverson, a 32-year-old CalFire engineer from Escondido, died Thursday fighting the now-2-week-old blaze, which ignited Dec. 4 near Santa Paula.

The 269,000-acre wildfire, which has grown to become the third largest in California history, continues to wreak havoc in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

It has destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses and displaced tens of thousands of residents, but was just 45-percent contained as of Sunday night.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the death was caused by burns and smoke inhalation, the Ventura County Star reported Saturday.

Iverson, who had been with CalFire since 2009, is survived by his pregnant wife, Ashley, and their 2-year-old daughter, Evie.

The procession left the Ventura area at 10 a.m. Sunday, traveling south on Highway 101 through Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties. It then traveled through Riverside County before arriving at El Camino Memorial Park in San Diego around 2:15 p.m.

All along the way, firefighters and their trucks lined freeway overpasses, saluting as the procession passed underneath. They were joined by the public, with knots of people waving American flags and taking photographs and video.

A memorial service for Iverson is planned for 10 a.m. Dec. 23 at The Rock Church’s Point Loma campus, at 2277 Rosecrans St. in San Diego, CalFire officials said.

On her Facebook page, Ashley Iverson expressed gratitude for the widespread support for her family.

“Your prayers are lifting me higher than you could ever imagine,” she said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. God is good.”

One GoFundMe page for the Iverson family had raised $416,518 toward a $500,000 goal in two days. A second page had collected $22,427 toward a $100,000 goal. Click here to make an online donation.

