Monday, April 16 , 2018, 8:08 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Firefighter Killed in Thomas Fire Taken Home to San Diego in Somber Procession

Colleagues, well-wishers pay respects for CalFire engineer Cory Iverson along 5-county route; memorial service scheduled for Dec. 23 in San Diego

A procession carrying the casket of San Diego CalFire Engineer Cory Iverson passes through Camarillo on its way south on Highway 101 on Sunday. Click to view larger
A procession carrying the casket of San Diego CalFire Engineer Cory Iverson passes through Camarillo on its way south on Highway 101 on Sunday. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 17, 2017 | 12:16 p.m.

The body of a San Diego County firefighter who died battling the Thomas Fire near Fillmore was carried home Sunday in a somber procession. Throughout the five-county journey, the long line of fire trucks — with fire helicopters flying overhead — was greeted by fellow firefighters and the public quietly paying their respects.

Cory Iverson, a 32-year-old CalFire engineer from Escondido, died Thursday fighting the now-2-week-old blaze, which ignited Dec. 4 near Santa Paula.

The 269,000-acre wildfire, which has grown to become the third largest in California history, continues to wreak havoc in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

It has destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses and displaced tens of thousands of residents, but was just 45-percent contained as of Sunday night.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the death was caused by burns and smoke inhalation, the Ventura County Star reported Saturday.

Iverson, who had been with CalFire since 2009, is survived by his pregnant wife, Ashley, and their 2-year-old daughter, Evie.

The procession left the Ventura area at 10 a.m. Sunday, traveling south on Highway 101 through Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties. It then traveled through Riverside County before arriving at El Camino Memorial Park in San Diego around 2:15 p.m.

All along the way, firefighters and their trucks lined freeway overpasses, saluting as the procession passed underneath. They were joined by the public, with knots of people waving American flags and taking photographs and video.

San Diego-based CalFire Engineer Cory Iverson, with his wife, Ashley, and their 2-year-old daughter, Evie, was killed Thursday near Fillmore while battling the Thomas Fire. Click to view larger
San Diego-based CalFire Engineer Cory Iverson, with his wife, Ashley, and their 2-year-old daughter, Evie, was killed Thursday near Fillmore while battling the Thomas Fire. (GoFundMe photo)

A memorial service for Iverson is planned for 10 a.m. Dec. 23 at The Rock Church’s Point Loma campus, at 2277 Rosecrans St. in San Diego, CalFire officials said.

On her Facebook page, Ashley Iverson expressed gratitude for the widespread support for her family.

“Your prayers are lifting me higher than you could ever imagine,” she said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. God is good.”

One GoFundMe page for the Iverson family had raised $416,518 toward a $500,000 goal in two days. A second page had collected $22,427 toward a $100,000 goal. Click here to make an online donation.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 