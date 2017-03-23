Monday, April 16 , 2018, 8:32 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Firefighters Alliance Seeks Sponsorships for Fire Ball

Jackson Browne and Greg Leisz to perform

By Justin Haagen for Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance | March 23, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance is holding a Fire Ball fundraising event on Sunday, May 7, at Dos Pueblos Ranch with a special performance by musician Jackson Browne with Greg Leisz.

The Alliance is looking for individual and corporate sponsors for Fire Ball 2017. Tax-deductible donations allow event revenues to go directly to buying life-saving equipment.

The first responders to local emergencies are local firefighters. Emergencies to which they respond include: wildfires, structure fires, medical emergencies, hazardous-materials spills, roadway accidents, and terrorism.

In addition to the Browne and Leisz performances, the Fire Ball 2017 event will feature a live water-rescue demonstration, firefighter barbecue teams, and cocktails.

The Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance is a local nonprofit 501(c)3 volunteer organization that provides needed, unbudgeted, state-of-the-art equipment to enhance the safety and effectiveness of Santa Barbara city and county firefighters.

— Justin Haagen for Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance.

 
