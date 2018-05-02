Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 9:02 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Firefighters Are Winners in Cate, Thatcher Fundraising Contest

March Magic trick pulls $20,000 out of hat for first responders

Carpinteria Fire Chief Ray Navarro accepts check on behalf of the Carpinteria Summerland Fire Protection Unit and Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance.
Carpinteria Fire Chief Ray Navarro accepts check on behalf of the Carpinteria Summerland Fire Protection Unit and Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance. (Courtesy photo)
By Joe Gottwald for Cate School | May 2, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Every March, Cate School and its historic Ojai rival, The Thacher School engage in a friendly fundraising competition they call March Magic.

Both schools tally up the number of donations from their respective graduates of the last decade, known as GOLD alumni. The winner receives bragging rights, but both schools benefit from the spirited engagement with their young alumni.

This year, the parameters of March Magic remained the same, but the purpose was changed. Cate and Thacher challenged their alumni to give in honor of the men and women who kept their communities safe during the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow.

Cate’s campus was a staging ground for firefighters who protected Ventura and Santa Barbara counties for weeks.

Thanks to donors from both schools, Cate and Thacher received challenge grants to be given on behalf of the schools to organizations of their choice. The benchmarks were set: $10,000 would be unlocked at 60 percent participation; $20,000 would be unlocked at 70 percent.

In the end, Cate’s GOLD alumni reach 78 percent.

“On behalf of the School and the Cate Alumni Association, we are so thankful for the generosity of the community's youngest alumni, said Andrew MacDonnell, Cate director of alumni relations.

"Spurred by the incredible matching gift made by Tim Bliss '70, Cate's graduates of the last decade (classes 2008-2017) made a record 557 contributions in 31 days,” he said.

Headmaster Ben Williams presented the Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance and the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection Unit with a check for $20,000 on April 27, during the Friday assembly of Cate School’s Family Weekend.

Ian Matner, representing the Firefighters Alliance and Fire Chief Ray Navarro said that while the Thomas Fire presented enormous challenges for the firefighters involved, it was all part of the job.

The money will be used to update equipment and ensure that departments from Carpinteria to Goleta would be prepared to battle future blazes.

— Joe Gottwald for Cate School.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 