Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Residential Structure Fire in Carpinteria

Crews from multiple agencies called in to blaze on 4900 block of Nipomo Avenue

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded Monday night to a 2-alarm residential structure fire in Carpinteria.

The blaze was reported at about 9:30 p.m. on the 4900 block of Nipomo Avenue.

The first crews on scene arrived to find the single-story residence engulfed in flames.

A second alarm was called, and firefighters from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District were assisted by crews from the city of Santa Barbara, Ventura County and the Montecito Fire Protection District.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported, according to a Montecito district spokesman.

However, emergency radio traffic indicated four people were see running from the fire, and one may have suffered burn injuries.

Some neighboring residences reportedly were evacuated as a precaution.

The battle against the fire was hampered by a live power line that fell on the side of the home, the spokesman said.

Firefighters were expected to remain on scene for several hours doing overhaul and mop-up.

An investigator was called in to determine the cause of the blaze.

