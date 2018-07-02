Monday, July 2 , 2018, 11:30 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Residential Structure Fire in Carpinteria

Crews from multiple agencies called in to blaze on 4900 block of Nipomo Avenue

Burning house
Firefighters from multiple agencies responded Monday night to a residential structure fire on the 4900 block of Nipomo Avenue in Carpinteria. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 11:02 p.m. | July 2, 2018 | 10:33 p.m.

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded Monday night to a 2-alarm residential structure fire in Carpinteria.

The blaze was reported at about 9:30 p.m. on the 4900 block of Nipomo Avenue.

The first crews on scene arrived to find the single-story residence engulfed in flames.

A second alarm was called, and firefighters from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District were assisted by crews from the city of Santa Barbara, Ventura County and the Montecito Fire Protection District.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported, according to a Montecito district spokesman.

2 fireman spraying water on flames.
Firefighters spray water on a fire that broke out Monday night at a single-family home on Nipomo Avenue in Carpinteria. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

However, emergency radio traffic indicated four people were see running from the fire, and one may have suffered burn injuries.

Some neighboring residences reportedly were evacuated as a precaution.

The battle against the fire was hampered by a live power line that fell on the side of the home, the spokesman said.

Firefighters were expected to remain on scene for several hours doing overhaul and mop-up.

An investigator was called in to determine the cause of the blaze.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Firefighters and firetruck in front of burning home.
Firefighters from multiple agencies responded Monday night to a residential structure fire on the 4900 block of Nipomo Avenue in Carpinteria. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

