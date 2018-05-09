Firefighters Battle Blaze at Apartment Building on Mesa in Santa Barbara

Fire reported at 1000 Cliff Drive, near the intersection with Weldon Road; damage estimated at $100,000

Firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to a fire at an apartment building on the Mesa in Santa Barbara.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 12:30 p.m. to 1000 Cliff Drive, near the intersection with Weldon Road and across the street from the Santa Barbara City College West Campus.

The first units on scene reported a working fire, and requested additional Santa Barbara City Fire Department engines.

They went into a "fast attack" and were able to knock down the flames within about 15 minutes, according to Lee Waldron, acting city fire chief.

No injuries were reported, Waldron said, adding that the American Red Cross was requested to respond to the scene to assist displaced residents.

The fire started in a ground-floor unit at the Buena Vista Apartments, and spread to the unit above.

The bottom unit was uninhabitable, Waldron said, adding that additional adjacent units had heavy or moderate smoke damage.

Initial damage was estimated at $100,000.

Two investigators responded to the scene to search for the cause of the fire.

Cliff Drive was briefly shut down on the 1000 block during the firefighting response but was reopened to traffic as of 1:45 p.m.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland reported from the scene

