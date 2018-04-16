Firefighters Battle Blaze at Warehouse on Stowell Road in Santa Maria

Building contained cardboard and pallets; crews worked to keep flames from spreading to other structures

Firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a fire at a warehouse on the west side of Santa Maria.

Crews were dispatched at about 3:30 p.m. to the 1298 W. Stowell Road, where flames could be seen coming from the metal structure, according to Mark van de Kamp, a city of Santa Maria spokesman.

The single-story, 6,000-square-foot warehouse near the corner of Kameo Street contained cardboard and pallets, van de Kamp said, adding that the building apparently was used by GPC Pallets.

Flames and heavy black smoke could be seen pouring from the structure when firefighters arrived.

“Crews are trying to contain the fire at the location to protect other structures,” van de Kamp said.

The warehouse and nearby buildings were evacuated, according to police.

Firefighters expected to have the blaze fully contained by 6 p.m., van de Kamp said.

No injuries were reported, and a fire marshal was on scene to investigate the cause, van de Kamp said.

