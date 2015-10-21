Firefighters Battle Residential Structure Fire in Santa Ynez

Advice

A large home under construction was in flames when responding crews arrived at the scene

Thirty firefighters spent hours battling a “stubborn” fire Wednesday morning at a large house under construction at 4801 Baseline Ave. in Santa Ynez, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews arrived at 2:15 a.m. to find at least half of the 6,000-square-foot-plus home on fire, but no people or furnishings were inside since the home was under construction, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The structure was so large, County Fire initially believed it was a winery.

Firefighters made an “aggressive interior attack” and then struggled to extinguish the fire in the attic and basement areas. The floor began to weaken and firefighters were pulled out of the structure to continue their work from the outside, Zaniboni said.

At 5 a.m., crews were cutting through the floor to get access to the heavy fire in the basement area.

Eight engines and a water tender responded, and an investigator was on scene early Wednesday morning.

The cause is unknown at this time, according to Zaniboni.

Firefighters are expected to be at the scene throughout the morning to make sure the fire is completely out.

