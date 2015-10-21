Monday, April 30 , 2018, 12:20 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Firefighters Battle Residential Structure Fire in Santa Ynez

A large home under construction was in flames when responding crews arrived at the scene

A Santa Ynez home under construction burned early Wednesday morning and the County Fire Department is investigating the cause.
A Santa Ynez home under construction burned early Wednesday morning and the County Fire Department is investigating the cause.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | October 21, 2015 | 8:38 a.m.

Thirty firefighters spent hours battling a “stubborn” fire Wednesday morning at a large house under construction at 4801 Baseline Ave. in Santa Ynez, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. 

Crews arrived at 2:15 a.m. to find at least half of the 6,000-square-foot-plus home on fire, but no people or furnishings were inside since the home was under construction, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The structure was so large, County Fire initially believed it was a winery. 

Firefighters made an “aggressive interior attack” and then struggled to extinguish the fire in the attic and basement areas. The floor began to weaken and firefighters were pulled out of the structure to continue their work from the outside, Zaniboni said. 

Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in Santa Ynez early Wednesday morning. Click to view larger
At 5 a.m., crews were cutting through the floor to get access to the heavy fire in the basement area. 

Eight engines and a water tender responded, and an investigator was on scene early Wednesday morning. 

The cause is unknown at this time, according to Zaniboni. 

Firefighters are expected to be at the scene throughout the morning to make sure the fire is completely out. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at

Thirty firefighters were sent to a large residential structure fire in Santa Ynez early Wednesday morning. Click to view larger
