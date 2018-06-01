Firefighters Respond to Small Blaze In Guadalupe Eucalyptus Grove

Fire crews from several agencies battled a small blaze burning in a grove of eucalyptus trees in Guadalupe on Friday evening, according to emergency dispatch traffic.

At 5:45 p.m., personnel from the Guadalupe Fire, Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Maria city fire departments responded to the scene off Olivera Street near the train tracks.

The blaze was kept to about a 200-by-200-foot area, but had the potential to grow to 2 acres, according to emergency dispatch traffic.

No structures were threatened by the fire and no injuries were reported.

