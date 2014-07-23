County Firefighters Battle Structure Fire Near Buellton

Fire crews were responding Wednesday afternoon to a structure fire south of Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Capt. David Sadecki said fire crews were called around 12:15 p.m. to a report of a structure fire at a building located on a ranch in the 7200 block of Santa Rosa Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a 200-square-foot building fully involved, and crews quickly prevented the one-alarm fire from spreading to another nearby building, Sadecki said.

He said no vegetation was burned, and firefighters were able to put out the fire around 12:30 p.m.

The adjacent building contained $500,000 in restored automobiles, he noted.

There were no injuries during the incident and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

